Zelenskyy announces Staff meeting on Zaporizhzhia defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, November 14, where issues concerning the defense of Zaporizhzhia and all matters raised during his trip to the region will be discussed. Zelenskyy stated this in an address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Tomorrow I will hold a Staff meeting specifically on this region, and specifically on the defense of Zaporizhzhia and on all the issues raised. We spoke in detail with the head of the administration, Ivan Fedorov, about the situation in the city, in the region, about the support that Zaporizhzhia needs now – both for people and businesses. And protection from strikes first and foremost, protection in the region from Russian assaults. I have already set tasks for the military, and we will provide more resources for this direction," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Zaporizhzhia, at the command post of the 65th separate mechanized brigade "Velykyi Luh", which as part of the 17th corps is defending in the Orikhiv direction, met with Ukrainian soldiers.

Also, Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia heard a report from the commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade on the defense in the Stepnohirsk area. He pointed to the intensification of assault actions by the occupiers and their attempts to bypass Ukrainian defensive structures, using the features of the terrain.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command: military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area were discussed.