Zelenskyy announces Staff meeting on Zaporizhzhia defense

02:40 PM • 14897 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 13469 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15441 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40552 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30481 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33124 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35791 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32880 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28139 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21625 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 27018 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 32871 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 25436 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 19060 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35238 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 51073 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 51353 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 41458 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 79945 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 79639 views
Zelenskyy announces Staff meeting on Zaporizhzhia defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where the defense of Zaporizhzhia and all issues raised during his trip to the region will be discussed. He set tasks for the military and promised more resources for this area.

Zelenskyy announces Staff meeting on Zaporizhzhia defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, November 14, where issues concerning the defense of Zaporizhzhia and all matters raised during his trip to the region will be discussed. Zelenskyy stated this in an address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Tomorrow I will hold a Staff meeting specifically on this region, and specifically on the defense of Zaporizhzhia and on all the issues raised. We spoke in detail with the head of the administration, Ivan Fedorov, about the situation in the city, in the region, about the support that Zaporizhzhia needs now – both for people and businesses. And protection from strikes first and foremost, protection in the region from Russian assaults. I have already set tasks for the military, and we will provide more resources for this direction," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Zaporizhzhia, at the command post of the 65th separate mechanized brigade "Velykyi Luh", which as part of the 17th corps is defending in the Orikhiv direction, met with Ukrainian soldiers.

Also, Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia heard a report from the commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade on the defense in the Stepnohirsk area. He pointed to the intensification of assault actions by the occupiers and their attempts to bypass Ukrainian defensive structures, using the features of the terrain.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command: military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area were discussed.13.11.25, 14:40 • 2070 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia