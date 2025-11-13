Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command: military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area were discussed.

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13664 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16295 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22081 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 26001 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28123 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24591 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20334 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78670 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72088 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13676 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13999 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11266 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88851 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45862 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46264 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36673 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75423 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75291 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command: military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area were discussed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a security meeting in Zaporizhzhia, discussing the operational situation in the South and measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area. Attention was also paid to strengthening the Stepnohirsk direction, evacuating civilians, and air defense of Zaporizhzhia.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command: military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, held a security meeting with the military command, during which the issue of military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area was raised, as he announced on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, I held a security meeting with the military command. The main focus was on the operational situation in the South, the tasks of brigades and regiments, and military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Also, according to him, attention was paid to "strengthening the Stepnohirsk direction with engineering measures and evacuating civilians from designated areas." "A separate topic of the meeting was the air defense of roads, logistics, and critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. There was also a report on the operational situation in the Pokrovske area," the President noted.

Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia region: visited Ukrainian defenders from the Orikhiv direction13.11.25, 12:04 • 1668 views

He met with soldiers of the 17th Army Corps, thanked them for their service and defense of Ukraine, and presented them with state awards. "Undoubtedly, eastern Ukraine is a great challenge. And here, in the Orikhiv direction, it has always been hot. I thank all the soldiers, officers, and sergeants for defending this direction - the Zaporizhzhia region as a whole, the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is very important. Thank you that thanks to your defense, it has life," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy received a report from defenders in the Stepnohirsk area: occupiers are trying to bypass defensive structures13.11.25, 13:05 • 1576 views

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported withdrawing from positions in the Rivnopil area in Zaporizhzhia on November 11 - Ukrainian units moved to more advantageous lines.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia