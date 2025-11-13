Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command: military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, held a security meeting with the military command, during which the issue of military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area was raised, as he announced on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, I held a security meeting with the military command. The main focus was on the operational situation in the South, the tasks of brigades and regiments, and military and personnel measures to stabilize the situation in the Rivnopil area. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Also, according to him, attention was paid to "strengthening the Stepnohirsk direction with engineering measures and evacuating civilians from designated areas." "A separate topic of the meeting was the air defense of roads, logistics, and critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. There was also a report on the operational situation in the Pokrovske area," the President noted.

Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia region: visited Ukrainian defenders from the Orikhiv direction

He met with soldiers of the 17th Army Corps, thanked them for their service and defense of Ukraine, and presented them with state awards. "Undoubtedly, eastern Ukraine is a great challenge. And here, in the Orikhiv direction, it has always been hot. I thank all the soldiers, officers, and sergeants for defending this direction - the Zaporizhzhia region as a whole, the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is very important. Thank you that thanks to your defense, it has life," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy received a report from defenders in the Stepnohirsk area: occupiers are trying to bypass defensive structures

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported withdrawing from positions in the Rivnopil area in Zaporizhzhia on November 11 - Ukrainian units moved to more advantageous lines.