Zelenskyy announced large-scale updates in the energy sector and in the positions of ARMA and the State Property Fund

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 9078 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
07:00 AM • 13908 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 8144 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 22489 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 39035 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 42182 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40000 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52163 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44749 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38451 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNSNovember 16, 01:31 AM • 12856 views
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The GuardianNovember 16, 02:03 AM • 6644 views
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign MinisterNovember 16, 02:29 AM • 7268 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideo04:02 AM • 10040 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day05:32 AM • 8374 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 9082 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland07:00 AM • 13913 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 82088 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 74522 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 49542 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Finland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 23339 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 82088 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 30391 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 46530 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87919 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Zelenskyy announced large-scale updates in the energy sector and in the positions of ARMA and the State Property Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a draft law on updating the composition of the National Commission and changing the leadership of the State Inspectorates for Nuclear and Energy Supervision. Changes in the leadership of ARMA and the State Property Fund are also planned.

Zelenskyy announced large-scale updates in the energy sector and in the positions of ARMA and the State Property Fund

As part of the reboot of energy sector management, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a bill on updating the composition of the relevant National Commission, and to change the leadership of the State Nuclear and Energy Supervision Inspectorates. Changes in the leadership of ARMA and the State Property Fund were also announced.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

We held an online meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding further decisions for the purification and reboot of energy sector management and related institutions.

- the president stated.
  1. Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to submit to the Verkhovna Rada an urgent bill on updating the composition of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities.
    1. The renewal of the leadership of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate has been announced.
      1. The President instructed the Prime Minister to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the appointment of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.
        1. According to Zelenskyy's statement, it is planned to ensure the renewal of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and to promptly complete the competition for the position of ARMA head so that the new head of the Agency can be determined by the end of this year.

          Separate item

          The task is to promptly conduct an audit and prepare for sale assets and shares in assets that belonged to Russian entities and collaborators who fled to Russia.

          All such facilities must operate one hundred percent in the interests of Ukraine, to ensure our defense and replenish the budget of Ukraine

          - Zelenskyy stated.

          Recall

          Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a reboot of key state enterprises in the energy sector, including "Energoatom", "Gas Transmission System Operator" and "Naftogaz". This involves updating management and a full audit of the financial activities of these companies.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          EconomyPolitics
          Energy
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy