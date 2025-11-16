Zelenskyy announced large-scale updates in the energy sector and in the positions of ARMA and the State Property Fund

As part of the reboot of energy sector management, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a bill on updating the composition of the relevant National Commission, and to change the leadership of the State Nuclear and Energy Supervision Inspectorates. Changes in the leadership of ARMA and the State Property Fund were also announced.

We held an online meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding further decisions for the purification and reboot of energy sector management and related institutions. - the president stated.

Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to submit to the Verkhovna Rada an urgent bill on updating the composition of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities. The renewal of the leadership of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate has been announced. The President instructed the Prime Minister to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the appointment of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy's statement, it is planned to ensure the renewal of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and to promptly complete the competition for the position of ARMA head so that the new head of the Agency can be determined by the end of this year.

The task is to promptly conduct an audit and prepare for sale assets and shares in assets that belonged to Russian entities and collaborators who fled to Russia.

All such facilities must operate one hundred percent in the interests of Ukraine, to ensure our defense and replenish the budget of Ukraine - Zelenskyy stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a reboot of key state enterprises in the energy sector, including "Energoatom", "Gas Transmission System Operator" and "Naftogaz". This involves updating management and a full audit of the financial activities of these companies.