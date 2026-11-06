Zelenskyy announced an additional supply of ammunition for F-16s and hinted at agreements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that additional supplies of ammunition for F-16s were being prepared — "there are already relevant agreements with our partners," UNN reports.

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Zelenskyy said that during the conference call, there was a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force on the use of combat aircraft to shoot down "Shaheds," groups protecting energy and infrastructure facilities, and the use of mobile fire groups.