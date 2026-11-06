Zelenskyy announced an additional supply of ammunition for F-16s and hinted at agreements
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that agreements had been reached with partners on additional ammunition for F-16s. The aircraft are being used against “Shaheds.”
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that additional supplies of ammunition for F-16s were being prepared — "there are already relevant agreements with our partners," UNN reports.
Details
Zelenskyy said that during the conference call, there was a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force on the use of combat aircraft to shoot down "Shaheds," groups protecting energy and infrastructure facilities, and the use of mobile fire groups.
We are preparing additional supplies of ammunition for F-16s: there are already relevant agreements with our partners. There are separate instructions for the Prime Minister of Ukraine regarding communication with neighboring countries and the operation of solidarity export corridors