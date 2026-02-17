Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of negotiations in Geneva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of talks in Geneva. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There will be a delegation report today – after the first round of talks in Geneva. The guys definitely have to raise questions about these strikes – questions primarily to the American side, which offered both us and Russia to refrain from strikes. Ukraine is ready. We don't need war. And we always act symmetrically – we defend our state, our independence