Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of negotiations in Geneva
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation would report on the results of the first round of negotiations in Geneva. The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready for rapid progress towards a dignified agreement on ending the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of talks in Geneva. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
There will be a delegation report today – after the first round of talks in Geneva. The guys definitely have to raise questions about these strikes – questions primarily to the American side, which offered both us and Russia to refrain from strikes. Ukraine is ready. We don't need war. And we always act symmetrically – we defend our state, our independence
He added that Ukraine is ready to move quickly towards a worthy agreement on ending the war.
The only question for the Russians is what they want. And also whether there will be consequences for Russia for the fact that "Shaheds", missiles, and fantastical historical talks are more important to them than real diplomacy, diplomacy, and lasting peace
Recall
Trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation left the negotiation venue.
