Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of negotiations in Geneva

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
06:24 PM • 1106 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 10068 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 16592 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 18889 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 19902 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21101 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 25608 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34939 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46197 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 54566 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
76%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 27319 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 13863 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 14000 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 17595 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 11292 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 27377 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 43075 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 52123 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 72799 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 76734 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 1532 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 17635 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 14035 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 26385 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24043 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of negotiations in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation would report on the results of the first round of negotiations in Geneva. The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready for rapid progress towards a dignified agreement on ending the war.

Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of negotiations in Geneva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a report by the Ukrainian delegation after the first round of talks in Geneva. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN

There will be a delegation report today – after the first round of talks in Geneva. The guys definitely have to raise questions about these strikes – questions primarily to the American side, which offered both us and Russia to refrain from strikes. Ukraine is ready. We don't need war. And we always act symmetrically – we defend our state, our independence 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that Ukraine is ready to move quickly towards a worthy agreement on ending the war.

The only question for the Russians is what they want. And also whether there will be consequences for Russia for the fact that "Shaheds", missiles, and fantastical historical talks are more important to them than real diplomacy, diplomacy, and lasting peace 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

Trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation left the negotiation venue.

Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow17.02.26, 20:24 • 1106 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics