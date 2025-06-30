Zelenskyy announced a conversation with EU leaders regarding funds for drone production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon speak with European Union leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures. He announced this after a meeting with the military and the Minister of Defense, as reported by UNN.

In the near future, I will speak with EU leaders about additional funding for drone production and joint ventures. Ukrainian leadership in war technologies must continue to be ensured. - emphasized the President.

According to Zelenskyy, today's meeting included a detailed discussion on Ukrainian drones – financing, contract execution, production, and supply.

Diplomatic strikes, interceptor drones, and all types of drones for the frontline. We are increasing the pace of production. - summarized the Head of State.

