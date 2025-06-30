Zelenskyy announced a conversation with EU leaders regarding funds for drone production

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 22996 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55807 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 36416 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 42900 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 59245 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 116152 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 115538 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 118295 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 103426 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 283154 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
6m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 65255 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84291 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 56574 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62196 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 24762 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 19130 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 25474 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55792 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 116140 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 283150 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62711 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84804 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 86269 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 97307 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 203577 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Zelenskyy announced a conversation with EU leaders regarding funds for drone production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss with European Union leaders additional funding for drone production and joint ventures. A meeting with the military and the Minister of Defense was dedicated to Ukrainian drones and increasing the pace of their production.

Zelenskyy announced a conversation with EU leaders regarding funds for drone production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon speak with European Union leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures. He announced this after a meeting with the military and the Minister of Defense, as reported by UNN.

In the near future, I will speak with EU leaders about additional funding for drone production and joint ventures. Ukrainian leadership in war technologies must continue to be ensured.

- emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy met with Macron. They discussed increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones24.06.25, 21:51 • 4029 views

Additionally

According to Zelenskyy, today's meeting included a detailed discussion on Ukrainian drones – financing, contract execution, production, and supply.

Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump25.06.25, 19:35 • 93701 view

Diplomatic strikes, interceptor drones, and all types of drones for the frontline. We are increasing the pace of production.

- summarized the Head of State.

Situation in Sumy region and Pokrovsk direction: Zelenskyy held a detailed meeting with military and Umerov30.06.25, 18:18 • 483 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9