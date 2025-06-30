$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Situation in Sumy region and Pokrovsk direction: Zelenskyy held a detailed meeting with military and Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military and the Minister of Defense. Key front issues were discussed, including the Pokrovsk direction and the Sumy region, where the Russian offensive is not being realized. Active operations continue within the Kursk operation.

Situation in Sumy region and Pokrovsk direction: Zelenskyy held a detailed meeting with military and Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, detailing all key issues, reports UNN.

The front, and first of all the Pokrovsk direction. A significant Russian grouping of troops is concentrated there, many assaults. I thank all our units, every soldier for their resilience. Sumy region – this direction was discussed separately today. A week ago, we defined special tasks, specific lines for our troops. As of today, the defined tasks have been fully implemented. This is important.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, the Russian plan for an offensive in Sumy region is not being implemented, and this is the result of every Ukrainian unit operating in that direction.

We also continue active operations within the framework of the Kursk operation. The goal of the operation has been ensured for almost 10 months now.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General Staff30.06.25, 15:25 • 5715 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
