Situation in Sumy region and Pokrovsk direction: Zelenskyy held a detailed meeting with military and Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, detailing all key issues, reports UNN.

The front, and first of all the Pokrovsk direction. A significant Russian grouping of troops is concentrated there, many assaults. I thank all our units, every soldier for their resilience. Sumy region – this direction was discussed separately today. A week ago, we defined special tasks, specific lines for our troops. As of today, the defined tasks have been fully implemented. This is important. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, the Russian plan for an offensive in Sumy region is not being implemented, and this is the result of every Ukrainian unit operating in that direction.

We also continue active operations within the framework of the Kursk operation. The goal of the operation has been ensured for almost 10 months now. - Zelenskyy summarized.

