The defense forces of Ukraine continue defensive operations in the North-Slobozhansk direction and prevent Russian troops from breaking deep into the Sumy region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction, as well as in the Kursk region, have tied up a group of Russian troops numbering about 50,000 people. As a result, these groups were not transferred to other threatening directions, in particular, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

Currently, the situation has stabilized, the General Staff reported. The enemy's advance was stopped along the line from the settlement of Yunakivka to the Russian border and further, already into the territory of the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops are holding defenses on this line and are carrying out preparations for offensive actions to push back the enemy. As a result, the Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Andriivka and advanced in the area of Oleksiivka, and the enemy was pushed further away from Sumy.

At the same time, the Russians have deployed their best forces in this area. This includes marines, paratroopers, and the most combat-ready units of motorized rifle troops. The enemy also actively uses long-range artillery, attack drones, and aviation – the occupiers are trying to push our troops out of the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Recall

The Russian army does not have enough resources to create a buffer zone along the border with Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. The Kremlin wants to completely capture all of Ukraine, but the occupiers are suffering significant losses and are only using infantry groups, without armored vehicles. This was stated by State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko.