The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General Staff

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11916 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10600 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 19268 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 36855 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 78648 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 98103 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 114447 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102171 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 260135 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 195670 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
8.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 36012 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 42089 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51481 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 33336 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 27973 views
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11917 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 78649 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 260137 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 278407 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 264595 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 28401 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51903 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 77422 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 89109 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 195669 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2816 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped the advance of Russian troops and stabilized the situation in the northern Slobozhansky direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed the enemy back from Sumy, liberated Andriyivka, and advanced in the area of Oleksiyivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General Staff

The defense forces of Ukraine continue defensive operations in the North-Slobozhansk direction and prevent Russian troops from breaking deep into the Sumy region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction, as well as in the Kursk region, have tied up a group of Russian troops numbering about 50,000 people. As a result, these groups were not transferred to other threatening directions, in particular, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

Currently, the situation has stabilized, the General Staff reported. The enemy's advance was stopped along the line from the settlement of Yunakivka to the Russian border and further, already into the territory of the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops are holding defenses on this line and are carrying out preparations for offensive actions to push back the enemy. As a result, the Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Andriivka and advanced in the area of Oleksiivka, and the enemy was pushed further away from Sumy.

At the same time, the Russians have deployed their best forces in this area. This includes marines, paratroopers, and the most combat-ready units of motorized rifle troops. The enemy also actively uses long-range artillery, attack drones, and aviation – the occupiers are trying to push our troops out of the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Recall

The Russian army does not have enough resources to create a buffer zone along the border with Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. The Kremlin wants to completely capture all of Ukraine, but the occupiers are suffering significant losses and are only using infantry groups, without armored vehicles. This was stated by State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9