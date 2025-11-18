Zelenskyy and Witkoff's talks in Turkey will take place without Russian participation, the Kremlin said

$42.070.02
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 16749 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15612 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 53258 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 45812 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 42903 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 36255 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25829 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 70132 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27453 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 30126 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 22731 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 15841 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 15512 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 17065 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 70134 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 101246 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 93069 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 150353 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 127236 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Spain
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 1710 views
The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 2630 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 28324 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 37266 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 37327 views
Zelenskyy and Witkoff's talks in Turkey will take place without Russian participation, the Kremlin said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

The planned talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Turkey will take place without Russia's participation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia had not received information about the meeting but would await its results.

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's talks in Turkey will take place without Russian participation, the Kremlin said

The planned talks in Turkey, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff are to meet, will take place without the involvement of Russian representatives. This was confirmed in a comment to the Russian media by the press secretary of the Kremlin head, Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports.

Details

On November 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey, where his meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff is currently scheduled. The Kremlin commented on the event, stating that Russia's participation in the upcoming contacts in Turkey is not planned.

For now, these contacts are without Russian participation. We will wait for information on what will be discussed

- said Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

The official emphasized that Moscow had not received any information, but would "wait" for the results of the meeting in Turkey.

"Forced to take measures": the Kremlin responded to the warning of the German Minister of Defense about the start of a Russia-NATO war17.11.25, 14:14 • 2556 views

Recall

The Kremlin stated that talks are underway regarding a possible exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, refusing to provide details. Earlier, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported on agreements to release 1,200 Ukrainians.

The Alliance has not yet reached a unified position on the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine.

Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions07.11.25, 18:37 • 13153 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine