Zelenskyy and Witkoff's talks in Turkey will take place without Russian participation, the Kremlin said

The planned talks in Turkey, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff are to meet, will take place without the involvement of Russian representatives. This was confirmed in a comment to the Russian media by the press secretary of the Kremlin head, Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports.

On November 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey, where his meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff is currently scheduled. The Kremlin commented on the event, stating that Russia's participation in the upcoming contacts in Turkey is not planned.

For now, these contacts are without Russian participation. We will wait for information on what will be discussed - said Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

The official emphasized that Moscow had not received any information, but would "wait" for the results of the meeting in Turkey.

The Kremlin stated that talks are underway regarding a possible exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, refusing to provide details. Earlier, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported on agreements to release 1,200 Ukrainians.

The Alliance has not yet reached a unified position on the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine.

