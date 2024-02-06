ukenru
Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General discuss risks of occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP ahead of Grossi's visit to the plant

Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General discuss risks of occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP ahead of Grossi's visit to the plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29822 views

Zelenskyy emphasized to the IAEA Director General that the only way to prevent a nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is its complete demilitarization and de-occupation by Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the eve of the energy expert's visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The press service of the President's Office reported on the course of this meeting, UNN reports.

Details

At the meeting, Zelensky and Grossi discussed the current security situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and touched upon  the risks posed by its occupation by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian President once again emphasized that the only way to prevent a nuclear incident at ZNPP is its complete demilitarization, de-occupation and restoration of control over the plant by Ukraine.

Image

Zelenskyy also thanked the IAEA Director for the agency's support of the Ukrainian formula for peace and practical steps to implement its first point, "Radiation and Nuclear Safety." 

The IAEA's participation in the implementation of the first point of the Ukrainian formula for peace is important. I invite you to take part in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

 ," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The parties also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's election to the IAEA Board of Governors by 2025.

Recall

In the morning, UNN reported that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi  was on a working visit to Kyiv today, February 6. He discussed with representatives of the energy and nuclear industries the issue of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, also announced that he will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant tomorrow, February 7.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Contact us about advertising