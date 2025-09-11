$41.210.09
Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb discussed Russia's attack on Poland, new EU sanctions, and the "shelter coalition"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The presidents of Ukraine and Finland discussed Russia's attack on Poland, Ukraine's European integration, and the "shelter coalition." Zelenskyy expects the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb discussed Russia's attack on Poland, new EU sanctions, and the "shelter coalition"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv. The leaders discussed a wide range of security issues and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of the latest provocations by the Kremlin. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the main topic of negotiations was the attack by Russian drones on Polish territory. The head of state emphasized that the incident was not accidental, but indicated Moscow's ability to expand aggression and deliberately create new threats.

The President called for a decisive reaction from the international community and increased sanctions pressure on Russia. He also announced that he expects the adoption of the 19th package of restrictive measures by the European Union.

Two dozen drones, in my opinion, flew purposefully. There is a full analysis of the trajectory, details are being clarified. All this indicates: the launch of Russian drones was deliberate and certainly not an accident

– stated the Ukrainian president.

Separately, the parties touched upon Ukraine's European integration. Zelenskyy thanked Finland for its support in opening new negotiation clusters with the EU, emphasizing that this is another step towards membership.

Not the Berlin Wall, but many more barriers: Finland fortifies 200 km of border with Russia25.08.25, 21:10 • 6067 views

No less important in the conversation, according to the Ukrainian president, was the issue of protecting civilians. Zelenskyy noted Finland's active participation in the "shelter coalition" – an international initiative that helps Ukrainian communities create safe spaces for people during air threats.

Zelenskyy summarized: only unity and strong actions of allies can limit Russia's military capabilities and ensure real security for Ukraine and all of Europe.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with the Ukrainian leader. Security projects, European integration, investments, sanctions against Russia, and lasting peace are being discussed.

Stepan Haftko

