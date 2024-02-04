ukenru
Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyno

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyno

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36510 views

President Zelenskyy visited the Ukrainian military defending Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region, thanked them for their service and presented them with state awards.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian soldiers in Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region. The President wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Zaporizhzhya region. Robotyno. The location of the 65th separate mechanized brigade. I talked to the defenders, thanked them and presented them with state awards. It is an honor to be here today. To support the soldiers and award them. They have a difficult and decisive mission on their shoulders - to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine.

- Zelensky wrote.

Details

The President personally thanked every soldier who is currently defending Robotyn and emphasized that he was proud of them.

Ukrainian General Staff: 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day04.02.24, 07:34 • 31422 views

Optional

Robotyno is a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia sector that Russians are trying to recapture on a daily basis. Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled another enemy attack here.

Image

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat it is important to maintain maximum consolidation of the free world so that Ukraine can inflict defeats on Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

