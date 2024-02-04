Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyno

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian soldiers in Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region. The President wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Zaporizhzhya region. Robotyno. The location of the 65th separate mechanized brigade. I talked to the defenders, thanked them and presented them with state awards. It is an honor to be here today. To support the soldiers and award them. They have a difficult and decisive mission on their shoulders - to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine. - Zelensky wrote.

The President personally thanked every soldier who is currently defending Robotyn and emphasized that he was proud of them.

Robotyno is a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia sector that Russians are trying to recapture on a daily basis. Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled another enemy attack here.

