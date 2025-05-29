The White House has confirmed that Israel has approved the US ceasefire proposal

The White House stated that Israel has approved a new US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"I can confirm that Special Envoy (Steve) Witkoff and the President presented a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel has endorsed and supported," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at her daily briefing.

But Leavitt said negotiations are ongoing and Hamas has not yet accepted the terms of the proposal.

Witkoff said on Wednesday that the US administration is going to submit a new proposal aimed at returning home both living and dead hostages still held in Gaza.

