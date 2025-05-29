The White House has confirmed that Israel has approved the US ceasefire proposal

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 91529 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 106539 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 112504 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 104012 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187888 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 101212 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 125762 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111264 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115994 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102160 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 16753 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 54461 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 36207 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 21850 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 27409 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 91537 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187900 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 206698 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 283012 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 293301 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 106067 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 98866 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 112274 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 170070 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 106399 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

The White House has confirmed that Israel has approved the US ceasefire proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Israel has supported the new US proposal for a temporary truce with Hamas. This was stated by the White House press secretary, adding that negotiations are ongoing, as Hamas has not yet agreed to the terms.

The White House has confirmed that Israel has approved the US ceasefire proposal

The White House stated that Israel has approved a new US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"I can confirm that Special Envoy (Steve) Witkoff and the President presented a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel has endorsed and supported," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at her daily briefing.

But Leavitt said negotiations are ongoing and Hamas has not yet accepted the terms of the proposal.

Let's add

Witkoff said on Wednesday that the US administration is going to submit a new proposal aimed at returning home both living and dead hostages still held in Gaza.

Israel has agreed to a new US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza29.05.25, 20:42 • 1316 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Karoline Leavitt
Associated Press
Israel
White House
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$105,948.20
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,345.60
Ethereum
$2,649.97