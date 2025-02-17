Zelensky: Ukraine should have clearly defined security guarantees

Ukraine should have clearly defined security guarantees: NATO or a reliable alternative. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

If we do not have NATO, then, relatively speaking, NATO should be built in Ukraine. Relatively speaking, but not relatively, but substantially. That is, a million-strong army. And this requires money, and who gives money for this. In addition to money, we need weapons. If a contingent, then the size of this contingent, where they will be, from which countries, what and how they are armed. And if it is a contingent, it is very important not to lose the United States in one form or another, - Zelensky said.

The President has emphasized before that no one is taking NATO off the table and will not do so.

Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on rare earth metals should include security guarantees. Ukraine is interested in signing it with the United States.

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days