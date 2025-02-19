Ukraine produces 30% of the entire range of defense equipment - President

Domestic production covers 30% of the needs of the army, but this is not enough, but it is currently more than in any single European country. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Our domestic production is growing very strongly, and we are currently producing 30% of the entire package of what we need. It's not enough, but it's a lot, and it's more than any of the European countries are doing individually. When there is a diplomatic movement to end the war, when it starts, we will still be with this neighbor, we understand that while we are not in NATO, we will rely on ourselves and our partners, but we are the key. That is why we will still increase our production of drones, electronic warfare devices, and artillery, first of all, - Zelensky said.

Recall

In 2024, Ukraine significantly developed its own defense industry. Domestic enterprises have produced more than 1.5 million FPV drones and other types of drones, including strike and reconnaissance drones.