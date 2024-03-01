Zelensky told what is needed to fully protect Kharkiv from shelling

In order to protect Kharkiv from S-300 missile attacks, it is necessary to push the russians to a longer distance, because it will be very difficult to do it completely otherwise. However, Ukraine is looking for opportunities to strengthen Kharkiv's air defense in any case. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Marko Rutte, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We understand all the challenges. The Chief of the Army and the Minister of Defense know what to work on, and we are strengthening our defense. I will not tell you how... Our partners know what we lack to be very powerful. By the way, this applies not only to Kharkiv, but to the whole country. It concerns the border cities or the cities that are being found along the contact line, especially the de-occupation ones - Zelensky said.

He noted that comprehensive protection is needed.

We can talk to you for a long time about how to shoot down the S-300, and we understand what is missing. Not only is it very difficult, but we know how high the risks are when a missile hits a civilian target up to a minute before it hits. We understand that we need comprehensive protection here and, probably, the most important thing is to act not only by strengthening air defense... To be honest, we understand that we need to push the russians to a longer distance, otherwise it will be very difficult to fully protect Kharkiv, even if we reinforce with appropriate modern air defense systems. But Mark is here for a reason, and we have talked about this a lot and are looking for opportunities to strengthen Kharkiv's air defense in any case. This is a task for us today - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is not enough air defense to protect civilians.