Zelensky told what is needed to fully protect Kharkiv from shelling

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27278 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64521 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229019 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372034 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 98476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 261323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207204 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224634 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18236 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26556 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26636 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62154 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69436 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky told what is needed to fully protect Kharkiv from shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28923 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine needs to push russian troops away from Kharkiv to protect it from S-300 missile attacks, as otherwise it will be difficult to do so even with increased air defense.

Zelensky told what is needed to fully protect Kharkiv from shelling

In order to protect Kharkiv from S-300 missile attacks, it is necessary to push the russians to a longer distance, because it will be very difficult to do it completely otherwise. However, Ukraine is looking for opportunities to strengthen Kharkiv's air defense in any case. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Marko Rutte, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We understand all the challenges. The Chief of the Army and the Minister of Defense know what to work on, and we are strengthening our defense. I will not tell you how... Our partners know what we lack to be very powerful. By the way, this applies not only to Kharkiv, but to the whole country. It concerns the border cities or the cities that are being found along the contact line, especially the de-occupation ones

- Zelensky said.

He noted that comprehensive protection is needed.

We can talk to you for a long time about how to shoot down the S-300, and we understand what is missing. Not only is it very difficult, but we know how high the risks are when a missile hits a civilian target up to a minute before it hits. We understand that we need comprehensive protection here and, probably, the most important thing is to act not only by strengthening air defense... To be honest, we understand that we need to push the russians to a longer distance, otherwise it will be very difficult to fully protect Kharkiv, even if we reinforce with appropriate modern air defense systems. But Mark is here for a reason, and we have talked about this a lot and are looking for opportunities to strengthen Kharkiv's air defense in any case. This is a task for us today

- Zelensky said. 

Addendum

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is not enough air defense to protect civilians.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
S-300 missile system
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14