Zelensky to Scholz: Ukraine will not support any alternative peace initiatives

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The parties discussed the security situation in Ukraine, in particular on the battlefield, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for all the support from Germany and a significant contribution to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, especially for air defense systems.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has provided 35 billion euros in comprehensive support.

The leaders agreed on further cooperation within international formats and discussed joint steps to bring about a just peace, including the implementation of the decisions of the first Peace Summit and preparations for the second Summit.

The President emphasized that Ukraine would not support any alternative peace initiatives that could split the unity of the international community.

