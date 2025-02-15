Zelensky: To fight Ukraine, Putin withdrew troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, even parts of Moldova

Russia has pulled troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, and even parts of Moldova to fight against Ukraine. Right now, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is facing a shortage of armed forces. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

To fight us, Putin has pulled troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, and even parts of Moldova. Right now he is facing a shortage of armed forces. If this war doesn't end well, he will have a lot of battle-tested soldiers who know nothing but killing and looting. This is another reason why this war cannot be decided by a few leaders. Not by Trump and Putin, not by me and Putin. We must apply pressure together to make real peace - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Putin cannot offer genuine security guarantees not only because he is a liar, but because Russia in its current state needs war to continue to hold on to power.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost almost 250 thousand of its military in deaths and more than 600 thousand wounded.