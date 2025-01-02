Zelensky: “The deployment of the French military contingent is not enough - we need 2-3 more countries”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the deployment of the French military contingent on the territory of Ukraine is a positive initiative, but it is not enough, UNN reports.

As for the deployment of the French contingent in Ukraine, we support this initiative, but France alone is not enough. We would like to see 2-3 more countries involved if it comes to this initiative, - Zelensky said.

He emphasizes that the deployment of the contingent does not exclude the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

At the meeting with Macron and Trump in France, this issue was raised. I saw that Trump was positive about this idea, - He emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reportedthat a number of countries have already expressed their readiness to support Ukraine in the form of a foreign contingent, but specific plans are still under discussion.