$41.530.06
46.800.27
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8604 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20194 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21832 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25384 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39166 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43456 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27164 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28023 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152728 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164432 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Zelensky thanked Erdogan for his assistance in the exchange of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Turkey and Erdogan for their support in the release of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. They also discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Zelensky thanked Erdogan for his assistance in the exchange of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers

Today, May 30, during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his sincere gratitude to Turkey and President Erdogan for their assistance in the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Details

Today I met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. I thanked Turkey and President Erdogan for supporting our efforts for a just and lasting peace. In particular, for helping to organize a meeting after which we were able to release a thousand of our people from Russian captivity. The return of all Ukrainians held by Russia is one of our main priorities

- said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the main focus of his conversation with the Turkish diplomat was the discussion of joint diplomatic efforts to end the war of aggression launched by the Russian aggressor against Ukraine.

We discussed diplomatic efforts - ours and those of our partners. Russia ignores all calls from the world for a ceasefire and continues the killings. In addition, the Russians have not been able to present the so-called "memorandum" for more than a week, which they promised to prepare immediately after the exchange of 1000 for 1000. Ukraine has not received any documents from them. Neither has Turkey. In order for the meeting to be meaningful, it is necessary to understand its agenda and prepare properly for the negotiations. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything to ensure that the next possible meeting is fruitless

- Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

 During a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his sincere gratitude to the Turkish government for the "clear Turkish position - consistent and full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".  

Recall

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was not the subject of negotiations with the Russian side during his visit to Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon come to Ukraine after his visit to Russia.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

NATO
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.81
Bitcoin
$105,395.90
S&P 500
$5,897.93
Tesla
$361.84
Газ TTF
$34.31
Золото
$3,306.64
Ethereum
$2,599.67