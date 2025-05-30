Zelensky thanked Erdogan for his assistance in the exchange of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers

Today, May 30, during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his sincere gratitude to Turkey and President Erdogan for their assistance in the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

Today I met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. I thanked Turkey and President Erdogan for supporting our efforts for a just and lasting peace. In particular, for helping to organize a meeting after which we were able to release a thousand of our people from Russian captivity. The return of all Ukrainians held by Russia is one of our main priorities - said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the main focus of his conversation with the Turkish diplomat was the discussion of joint diplomatic efforts to end the war of aggression launched by the Russian aggressor against Ukraine.

We discussed diplomatic efforts - ours and those of our partners. Russia ignores all calls from the world for a ceasefire and continues the killings. In addition, the Russians have not been able to present the so-called "memorandum" for more than a week, which they promised to prepare immediately after the exchange of 1000 for 1000. Ukraine has not received any documents from them. Neither has Turkey. In order for the meeting to be meaningful, it is necessary to understand its agenda and prepare properly for the negotiations. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything to ensure that the next possible meeting is fruitless - Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

During a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his sincere gratitude to the Turkish government for the "clear Turkish position - consistent and full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was not the subject of negotiations with the Russian side during his visit to Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon come to Ukraine after his visit to Russia.