Zelensky: Strengthening sanctions against Russia will force Putin to face internal problems
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine called for strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation and proposed a systematic approach to restrictions. Zelensky emphasized the need to block the shadow fleet and to terminate all economic relations where Russia circumvents sanctions.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed support for strengthening international sanctions against Russia, particularly on issues related to circumventing restrictions and supporting the economy of the aggressor country.
He made this statement during a conversation with journalists after the summit in London, reports UNN.
Details
That's right, not to lift sanctions, but to strengthen them.
He proposed a systematic approach to sanctions that would include shutting down the banking system, blocking the shadow fleet, and ending all economic relations where Russia circumvents sanctions.
Zelensky noted that it is important to include in this process the countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions.
Cut all ties where he circumvents sanctions, bring on board those countries that are helping today in circumventing sanctions, not because they are friends with the Russians — they are making money off this situation. Offer these countries an alternative income, there are alternatives. The Russians give them cheap gas — give them the same gas. Cut everything, impose total sanctions and as their economy is already degrading, the degradation will be faster. And then say "here is our plan."
Moreover, Zelensky emphasized that this will lead to serious internal challenges for the president of Russia, who fears only one thing — the discontent of his own population.
When his rockets can no longer fly, when he has major problems with funding for his internal institutions, social services, etc., he will have big problems. And he fears only one thing, namely this, internal challenges.
Reminder
