Zelensky signs law banning organ transplantation of fallen soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a lawthat prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and from people who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - the law card says.

The draft law, among other things, prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation:

persons killed (died) as a result of coercive measures used by law enforcement, security and other agencies;

persons from the defense and security forces who died in the performance of their official duties in Ukraine or in certain areas of Ukraine where martial law has been introduced;

persons who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health reported that in 11 months of 2024, 467 organ transplants and 376 stem cell transplants were performed in Ukraine . More than 3000 patients are still waiting for life-saving operations.