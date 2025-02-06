Zelensky signs law banning organ transplantation of fallen soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy signed a law banning the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and victims of armed aggression. In the first 11 months of 2024, 467 organ transplants were performed in Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a lawthat prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and from people who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.
The draft law, among other things, prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation:
- persons killed (died) as a result of coercive measures used by law enforcement, security and other agencies;
- persons from the defense and security forces who died in the performance of their official duties in Ukraine or in certain areas of Ukraine where martial law has been introduced;
- persons who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.
The Ministry of Health reported that in 11 months of 2024, 467 organ transplants and 376 stem cell transplants were performed in Ukraine . More than 3000 patients are still waiting for life-saving operations.