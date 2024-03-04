Zelensky signs decree on awarding Shevchenko Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on awarding the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2024. The decree will be published on March 9, Zelensky said in an evening address, UNN reports.

I signed a decree on the Shevchenko Prize, on the awarding of this year's prize. The winners are worthy. On March 9, the decree will be published. - Zelensky said.

The winners of Ukraine's most prestigious literary and artistic award have already been determined. Accordingly , the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee published a statement on its official website

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine is a state award of Ukraine, the highest creative award in Ukraine for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art.

In 2023, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine held the awarding of the Shevchenko Prize winners of 2022 and 2023.