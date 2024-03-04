Zelensky signs decree on awarding Shevchenko Prize

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27149 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97985 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64285 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 260805 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224289 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228945 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157066 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372033 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35885 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 97985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 260805 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206835 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224289 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18151 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26479 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26571 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61860 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69145 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky signs decree on awarding Shevchenko Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45491 views

President Zelenskyy signs a decree announcing the winners of Ukraine's highest cultural award, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, to be published on March 9.

Zelensky signs decree on awarding Shevchenko Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on awarding the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2024. The decree will be published on March 9, Zelensky said in an evening address, UNN reports.

I signed a decree on the Shevchenko Prize, on the awarding of this year's prize. The winners are worthy. On March 9, the decree will be published. 

- Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

The winners of Ukraine's most prestigious literary and artistic award have already been determined. Accordingly , the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee published a statement on its official website

For reference

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine is a state award of Ukraine, the highest creative award in Ukraine for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art.

Personnel changes in the military: Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces04.03.24, 18:57 • 25921 view

Recall

In 2023, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine held the awarding of the Shevchenko Prize winners of 2022 and 2023.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCulture
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14