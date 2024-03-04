Personnel changes in the military: Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Dmytro Hreha from the post of commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces. His "chair" was taken by Oleksandr Yakovets. The relevant decrees have already been published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports .

To appoint Yakovets Oleksandr Vasylovych as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - the presidential decree says.

For reference

Oleksandr Yakovets has been in the structure of the AFU Support Forces Command since 2020.

Previously, he served as the head of the engineering troops department.

Until 2020, Yakovets headed the logistics department and served as deputy chief of staff of the East operational command.

Zelensky replaces the Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces, appoints Volodymyr Karpenko