Personnel changes in the military: Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17980 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 59017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214974 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177317 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249449 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371674 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17041 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11921 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20829 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21366 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Personnel changes in the military: Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25921 views

President Zelensky replaced Dmytro Hreha with Oleksandr Yakovets as commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Personnel changes in the military: Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Dmytro Hreha from the post of commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces. His "chair" was taken by Oleksandr Yakovets. The relevant decrees have already been published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports .

To appoint Yakovets Oleksandr Vasylovych as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

- the presidential decree says.

For reference

Oleksandr Yakovets has been in the structure of the AFU Support Forces Command since 2020.

Previously, he served as the head of the engineering troops department.

Until 2020, Yakovets headed the logistics department and served as deputy chief of staff of the East operational command.

Zelensky replaces the Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces, appoints Volodymyr Karpenko29.02.24, 20:48 • 123858 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
