Zelensky replaces the Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces, appoints Volodymyr Karpenko

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3346 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48843 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108608 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294650 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254462 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108645 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187105 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 365326 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243156 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294671 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7182 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32511 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56765 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42991 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113424 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky replaces the Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces, appoints Volodymyr Karpenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123858 views

President Zelenskyy has changed the commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, appointing Volodymyr Karpenko to the post.

Zelensky replaces the Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces, appoints Volodymyr Karpenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces. Volodymyr Karpenko has been appointed to head the agency. This became known from a presidential decree published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the President, by his decree 137/2024  , dismissed Oleh Huliak from his post and appointed Volodymyr Karpenko instead. The corresponding decree on the appointment of Karpenko, number 138/2024, is already on the website of the Presidential Office.

Optional

According to the archival materials of the Ministry of Defense, in 2021 Karpenko served as the Logistics Commander of the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08