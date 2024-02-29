Zelensky replaces the Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces, appoints Volodymyr Karpenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Forces. Volodymyr Karpenko has been appointed to head the agency. This became known from a presidential decree published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the President, by his decree 137/2024 , dismissed Oleh Huliak from his post and appointed Volodymyr Karpenko instead. The corresponding decree on the appointment of Karpenko, number 138/2024, is already on the website of the Presidential Office.

Optional

According to the archival materials of the Ministry of Defense, in 2021 Karpenko served as the Logistics Commander of the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.