Zelensky signs decree allowing foreigners to serve in the National Guard

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Decree No. 84/2024 on military service in the National Guard of Ukraine by foreigners and stateless persons. The document is posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The decree states that foreigners who are legally on the territory of Ukraine, have not been previously convicted and meet the requirements for military service may be enlisted on a voluntary basis (under contract) in the National Guard of Ukraine.

Foreigners can serve in the army under contract both as privates and as sergeants and non-commissioned officers. To serve in the military, foreigners need to apply to the territorial center for recruitment and social support at their place of residence or directly to the military unit in which they want to serve under the contract.

Foreigners come through:

military service under the contract of privates;

contractual military service of non-commissioned officers and sergeants.

The territorial centers of recruitment and social support, which are approached by foreigners who have expressed a desire to perform military service under a contract in the National Guard of Ukraine, refer these persons to the relevant military units of the National Guard of Ukraine is written in the presidential decree.

AddendumAddendum

Foreigners who wish to perform military service under a contract in the National Guard of Ukraine shall submit an application for admission to military service under a contract, as well as consent to the processing of personal data and consent to verification of the information provided by them. The relevant applications and consents are submitted in writing in paper or electronic form (if technically possible).

Foreigners who are recruited for military service undergo a mandatory medical examination by a military medical commission at a health care facility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, a professional and psychological selection, and pass the physical training standards established by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

