National Guard demonstrates defeat of a russian T-72 combat tank by FPV drone

The 3rd Brigade of the Spartan Task Force has thwarted an attempted russian offensive with the help of aerial reconnaissance. This was reported by the National Guard of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupation forces of the russian federation, supported by heavy equipment, tried to storm the positions of the Guards of the 3rd Brigade of Operational Purpose "Spartan".

However, the brigade's aerial reconnaissance men detected and repelled the attempt - the statement said.

The National Guard showed a video of an FPV drone hitting a russian T-72 tank. After the tank was hit, the crew fled.

