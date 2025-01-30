Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's night Shahed attack on Sumy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the enemy attack on Sumy, pointing out the importance of the world not pausing in putting pressure on Russia for this terror, and showed the consequences of the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russia struck Sumy with a Shahed. An ordinary residential high-rise building. Four people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. Nine more people were wounded, including a child. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, the rubble is being dismantled, and people are being helped," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"A terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime. It is very important that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror. And I am grateful to all the leaders who speak out in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

