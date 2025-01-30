Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's night Shahed attack on Sumy

ukenru
02:39 PM • 81856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98614 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135022 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54834 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119077 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113713 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31785 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81856 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156604 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25208 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28523 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119081 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140143 views
Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's night Shahed attack on Sumy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115620 views

A Russian drone attack on a residential high-rise in Sumy killed 4 people and wounded 9. The President called on the world to keep up the pressure on Russia for its terror against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the enemy attack on Sumy, pointing out the importance of the world not pausing in putting pressure on Russia for this terror, and showed the consequences of the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russia struck Sumy with a Shahed. An ordinary residential high-rise building. Four people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. Nine more people were wounded, including a child. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, the rubble is being dismantled, and people are being helped," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"A terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime. It is very important that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror. And I am grateful to all the leaders who speak out in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

Russian strike on a residential building in Sumy kills 4 people30.01.25, 08:28 • 27789 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

