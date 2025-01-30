Russian strike on a residential building in Sumy kills 4 people

As a result of a strike by Russian troops on a 10-story building in Sumy, 4 people were killed and 9 injured, including 1 child, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

As of 8:00 a.m., 4 people were killed and 9 sustained injuries of varying severity, including 1 child, as a result of a hostile Shahed hit to a multi-storey residential building in Sumy - said RMA

Rescue operations are ongoing.

On January 30, the enemy attacked a 10-story residential building in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.