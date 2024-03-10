$41.340.03
Zelensky reacts to Pope's words on white flag for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70738 views

President Zelenskyy criticized the Pope's proposal for Ukraine's negotiations with Russia, saying that the Church should be with people who are defending their lives, not engaged in "virtual mediation" from afar.

Zelensky reacts to Pope's words on white flag for Ukraine

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Pope's words about negotiations and a white flag for Ukraine. In particular, the head of state believes that the church should be with people, and not engage in "virtual mediation two and a half thousand kilometers away," UNN reports .

Details

When the Russian evil started this war on February 24, all Ukrainians stood up to defend themselves. Christians, Muslims, Jews - everyone. I thank every Ukrainian chaplain who is with the army, in the Defense Forces. They are on the front line. They protect life and humanity. They support us with prayer, conversation, and deeds. This is what the church is - with people. And not two and a half thousand kilometers away, somewhere to mediate virtually between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you. I thank everyone in Ukraine and with Ukraine who is doing everything to save lives, I thank everyone who is helping and who is really close to us - with actions and prayers

Zelensky said.

Context

On March 9, Pope Francis, speaking about the war unleashed by Russia, said that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of a "white flag" and negotiate.

The Pope's words caused a great resonance in Europe. The Pope was responded to by the President of Latvia and by the Polish Foreign Minister

Kuleba replied to the Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow, and we will not raise other flags10.03.24, 18:14 • 117177 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Latvia
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
