Kuleba replied to the Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow, and we will not raise other flags

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to Pope Francis' statement that Ukraine and russia should sit down at the negotiating table "under a white flag." He wrote about this on the X network, UNN reports.

The strongest is the one who takes the side of good in the battle between good and evil, and does not try to equalize them by calling it "negotiations." As for the white flag, we know this strategy of the Vatican from the history of the first half of the twentieth century. I urge you not to repeat historical mistakes and to consistently support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives - Kuleba wrote.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukrainians live, die and win under the blue and yellow flag, and will not raise other flags.

Our flag is blue and yellow. Under it we live, die and win. We will not raise any other flags. We are grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his constant prayers for peace and continue to hope that after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, he will find the opportunity to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine to support the more than one million Catholic Ukrainians, more than five million Greek Catholics, all Christians and all Ukrainians - He added.

Recall

Pope Francis made an unexpected statement in support of the negotiations between Ukraine and russia to end the war. According to him, it is necessary to find the courage to raise the "white flag."

Head of UGCC in New York reacts to Pope's words about "white flag"