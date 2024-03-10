Kuleba replied to the Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow, and we will not raise other flags

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15245 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47472 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38659 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202218 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248996 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154811 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371563 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47472 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202218 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165027 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183717 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9838 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19188 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32061 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39921 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kuleba replied to the Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow, and we will not raise other flags

Kyiv • UNN

 • 117177 views

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Pope Francis' proposal to hold talks between Ukraine and russia under a "white flag," emphasizing that Ukrainians live, die and win under their blue and yellow flag, and urged the Pope not to repeat historical mistakes.

Kuleba replied to the Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow, and we will not raise other flags

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to Pope Francis' statement that Ukraine and russia should sit down at the negotiating table  "under a white flag." He wrote about this on the X network, UNN reports.

The strongest is the one who takes the side of good in the battle between good and evil, and does not try to equalize them by calling it "negotiations." As for the white flag, we know this strategy of the Vatican from the history of the first half of the twentieth century. I urge you not to repeat historical mistakes and to consistently support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives

- Kuleba wrote.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukrainians live, die and win under the blue and yellow flag, and will not raise other flags.

Our flag is blue and yellow. Under it we live, die and win. We will not raise any other flags. We are grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his constant prayers for peace and continue to hope that after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, he will find the opportunity to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine to support the more than one million Catholic Ukrainians, more than five million Greek Catholics, all Christians and all Ukrainians

- He added.

Recall

Pope Francis made an unexpected statement in support of the negotiations between Ukraine and russia to end the war. According to him, it is necessary to find the courage to raise the "white flag." 

Head of UGCC in New York reacts to Pope's words about "white flag"10.03.24, 15:05 • 45170 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
Pope Francis
Europe
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90