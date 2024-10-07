Zelensky promoted Drapatyi to the rank of major general

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree promoting Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group of Troops, to the rank of Major General, UNN reports.

"To award the military rank of major general to Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapat, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree reads.

For reference

Until January 2024, Drapatyi was the head of the Kherson operational group. He is known as one of the commanders who led the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region in 2022.

In February 2024, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Military Training.

In May, Mykhailo Drapaty replaced Yuriy Halushkin as commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group of troops.