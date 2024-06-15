Zelensky on the meeting with the Pope: it was positive and very substantive

The meeting with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy was positive and very substantive. The Vatican is strongly helping Ukraine to return Ukrainian children who were illegally deported by russia. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24, according to a correspondent of UNN.

First of all, I am very grateful to the Pope for this meeting. This is not our first meeting, it was positive and, importantly, very substantive. I'm meeting not because I'm in Italy, but because the Vatican is helping us a lot with the return of the children. It was my appeal to the Pope, it was a long time ago, and they are very helpful - Zelensky said.

On June 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy to discuss russian aggression against Ukraine, the Vatican's role in establishing peace, and the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

