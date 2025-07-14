EU's top diplomat called Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia "a very long term"
Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief foreign affairs representative, welcomed Donald Trump's tough stance on Russia but called the 50-day ultimatum to punish Moscow "very long." Trump announced strict tariffs for Russia if there is no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days.
"It's very positive that President Trump is taking a firm stance on Russia," Kallas told reporters on Monday.
"On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see them killing civilians every day," she added.
US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days