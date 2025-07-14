EU's top diplomat called Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia "a very long term"

The EU's chief foreign affairs representative, Kaja Kallas, welcomed US President Donald Trump's tougher stance on Russia, but said that the 50-day ultimatum to punish Moscow was "very long," UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

"It's very positive that President Trump is taking a firm stance on Russia," Kallas told reporters on Monday.

"On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see them killing civilians every day," she added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days