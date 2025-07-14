$41.780.04
EU's top diplomat called Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia "a very long term"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief foreign affairs representative, welcomed Donald Trump's tough stance on Russia but called the 50-day ultimatum to punish Moscow "very long." Trump announced strict tariffs for Russia if there is no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days.

The EU's chief foreign affairs representative, Kaja Kallas, welcomed US President Donald Trump's tougher stance on Russia, but said that the 50-day ultimatum to punish Moscow was "very long," UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

"It's very positive that President Trump is taking a firm stance on Russia," Kallas told reporters on Monday.

"On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see them killing civilians every day," she added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
The Daily Telegraph
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
