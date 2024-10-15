Zelensky on the front: the situation is difficult, but we are holding our ground
Kyiv • UNN
Chief of Staff Syrskyi reported to the President that the Armed Forces were holding their ground despite the difficult situation at the front. Zelenskyy thanked the military for their resilience and noted that the defined tasks of the Kursk operation continue to be implemented.
Today, Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the situation at the front is difficult, but the Defense Forces are holding their ground. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.
A report from Commander-in-Chief Syrsky. On the frontline: the situation is difficult, but we are holding our ground. And I am grateful to every brigade, every soldier, sergeant and officer who ensure our stability. Separately, the Kursk operation: we continue to implement the assigned tasks
Addendum
The head of artillery intelligence of the 4th Rubizh Brigade, Captain Volodymyr Nazarenko, from the Bakhmut direction, reported on October 12 that the Russians are putting extremely heavy pressureusing all available resources on the eastern front.
Ivan Petrychak , a representative of the press service of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, reported on October 14 that the situation in the area of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region is critically difficult.
Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson for the Luhansk operational and tactical group, said that the occupiers are not preparing for the winter period at the front and are trying to use favorable weather conditions in Donetsk region before the onset of frost.