Zelensky on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine: 100 thousand people are needed

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64226 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101669 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113139 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116781 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155182 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99978 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 68627 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145673 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62329 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100214 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134854 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136758 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164928 views
Zelensky on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine: 100 thousand people are needed

Zelensky on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine: 100 thousand people are needed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35266 views

The President of Ukraine said that 100,000 peacekeepers are needed to maintain peace between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, this should be part of security guarantees along with NATO and powerful weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 100 thousand peacekeepers will be needed to maintain peace between Ukraine and Russia, not 5-7 thousand, UNN reports.

It is impossible without security guarantees. What are these security guarantees? NATO, strong weapons, missiles, nuclear weapons, some kind of deterrent package. Or we will build, as I said, we will build NATO in Ukraine. Then we will have a contingent of Europeans and Americans. The contingent will not be 5-7 thousand... I gave our military a task: please count and show me the points. We have drawn a map, and if necessary, we have everything ready, and I can talk about it in Munich. Not really, but we need 100 thousand people there, well, it's not about 5 thousand 

- Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the United States it is impossible.

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of deploying a foreign military contingent with French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of a clear understanding of the mandate, number, and leadership of such a contingent.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

