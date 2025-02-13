Zelensky on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine: 100 thousand people are needed
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that 100,000 peacekeepers are needed to maintain peace between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, this should be part of security guarantees along with NATO and powerful weapons.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 100 thousand peacekeepers will be needed to maintain peace between Ukraine and Russia, not 5-7 thousand, UNN reports.
It is impossible without security guarantees. What are these security guarantees? NATO, strong weapons, missiles, nuclear weapons, some kind of deterrent package. Or we will build, as I said, we will build NATO in Ukraine. Then we will have a contingent of Europeans and Americans. The contingent will not be 5-7 thousand... I gave our military a task: please count and show me the points. We have drawn a map, and if necessary, we have everything ready, and I can talk about it in Munich. Not really, but we need 100 thousand people there, well, it's not about 5 thousand
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the United States it is impossible.
Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of deploying a foreign military contingent with French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of a clear understanding of the mandate, number, and leadership of such a contingent.