Zelensky on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine: 100 thousand people are needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 100 thousand peacekeepers will be needed to maintain peace between Ukraine and Russia, not 5-7 thousand, UNN reports.

It is impossible without security guarantees. What are these security guarantees? NATO, strong weapons, missiles, nuclear weapons, some kind of deterrent package. Or we will build, as I said, we will build NATO in Ukraine. Then we will have a contingent of Europeans and Americans. The contingent will not be 5-7 thousand... I gave our military a task: please count and show me the points. We have drawn a map, and if necessary, we have everything ready, and I can talk about it in Munich. Not really, but we need 100 thousand people there, well, it's not about 5 thousand - Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the United States it is impossible.

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of deploying a foreign military contingent with French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of a clear understanding of the mandate, number, and leadership of such a contingent.