Zelensky met with business representatives in Uzhhorod: discussed loan programs and energy supply
The President of Ukraine visited Uzhhorod as part of the Made in Ukraine platform. About 400 relocated enterprises are successfully operating in Zakarpattia, and the region will receive UAH 530 million in support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Uzhhorod, where he met with business representatives of the Zakarpattia region as part of the Made in Ukraine economic platform. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Zakarpattia is developing. Because of the war, many people moved here, and a large number of local businesses operate here
He also emphasized that local businesses cooperate with central and regional authorities, and relocated enterprises create jobs in the region.
During the meeting , Zelenskyy also spoke with entrepreneurs, including representatives of relocated companies from Kharkiv, Melitopol, Dnipro, and Nikopol.
In particular, the parties discussed support for relocated enterprises, expansion of the “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” program for local businesses, launch of targeted loan programs, uninterrupted power supply to enterprises, and employee reservations.
The meeting with entrepreneurs was also attended by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who noted that Zakarpattia has become one of the leaders in terms of the number of relocated businesses.
About 400 such enterprises are officially registered in the region.
In addition, the number of new companies is growing. Compared to January 1, 2022, there are now 3,000 more of them. Among them, the leaders by industry are mechanical engineering, metalworking, woodworking, and agriculture.
It is noted that this year more than UAH 45 billion has been allocated to support business under the Made in Ukraine initiative, of which at least UAH 530 million is for Zakarpattia.
The region's manufacturers are already actively using these tools, including available loans, grants, and the industrial parks development program. We expect that all programs under the Made in Ukraine policy will continue next year
The Ministry of Economy said that this year Ukrainian entrepreneurs received 14,645 soft loans worth UAH 55.2 billion under the program 'Affordable Loans 5-7-9%'.
Most of the funds are directed to agriculture and the processing industry.