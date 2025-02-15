Zelensky: “It will be dangerous if Trump's first meeting is with Putin and his second meeting is with Ukraine”

In negotiations on future peace, it is important to meet with US President Donald Trump before Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"I said it would be dangerous if the first meeting was with Putin and the second meeting was with Ukraine. And I told President Trump this, I said that, first of all, we need to have a common view. I said that Europe should be at the table, and this is very important for us, because we are in Europe, we are Europe. We see our future in the EU, which is why it is very important for us," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guarantees to share with the United States and hopes that America will share its view.