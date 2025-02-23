President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that statements about the end of the war in Ukraine this week are unrealistic. He said this during the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2025" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

It is impossible to end this war this week with guarantees for Ukraine. To be honest, I don't know how this can be done today without our meetings. As for the agreement, there can be no format where we are in debt for the old, we are ready to make new investments and be equal partners. The fund says 100%, but if it says 50-50, for example, where we will get the money, and then if the US will count the aid to us as an investment contribution, we will also contribute, and we can invest profits from our enterprises, then 50-50. I think it's fair - Zelensky said.

Recall

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections". KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Michael Volz said it is possible to resolve relations between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism. The adviser emphasized active "shuttle diplomacy" between the countries to reach a peace agreement.

Mike Volz advised Kyiv to tone down the criticism and sign an agreement on US access to Ukraine's resources.