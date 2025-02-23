Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to leave the position of President if necessary. He said this during the "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, reports the correspondent of UNN.

If peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, then I'm ready. I can exchange this for NATO, if there are such conditions. I am focusing on the security of Ukraine today, not in 20 years, and I do not intend to be in power for decades. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections". KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Michael Volz said it is possible to resolve relations between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism. The adviser emphasized active "shuttle diplomacy" between the countries to reach a peace agreement.

Mike Volz advised Kyiv to tone down the criticism and sign an agreement on US access to Ukraine's resources.