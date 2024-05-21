Zelensky invites Iraqi Prime Minister to peace summit in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zeelnsky held a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.

Details

The head of state thanked Al-Sudan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, supporting key UN resolutions on Russian aggression.

Our peace summit is designed to restore peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, so I invited the Prime Minister of Al-Sudan to personally participate in it - said Vladimir Zelensky.

The parties also discussed Iraq's experience in post-war reconstruction and mine clearance, cooperation in energy, infrastructure projects and trade. According to President Zelensky, Ukrainian companies participate in the economic life of Iraq.

We agreed to further strengthen ties, in particular, to resume the work of the Joint Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation - Vladimir Zelensky is sure.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Romanian President Iohannis, thanked Romania for its military assistance, and agreed to speed up work on a bilateral security agreement.