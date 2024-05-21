ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86550 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251337 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174401 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165627 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Zelensky invites Iraqi Prime Minister to peace summit in Switzerland

Zelensky invites Iraqi Prime Minister to peace summit in Switzerland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34056 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani to take part in the Peace Summit, discussed post-war reconstruction, energy cooperation and agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zeelnsky held a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram. 

Details 

The head of state thanked Al-Sudan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, supporting key UN resolutions on Russian aggression.

Our peace summit is designed to restore peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, so I invited the Prime Minister of Al-Sudan to personally participate in it 

- said Vladimir Zelensky. 

The parties also discussed Iraq's experience in post-war reconstruction and mine clearance, cooperation in energy, infrastructure projects and trade. According to President Zelensky, Ukrainian companies participate in the economic life of Iraq.

We agreed to further strengthen ties, in particular, to resume the work of the Joint Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation

- Vladimir Zelensky is sure. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Romanian President Iohannis, thanked Romania for its military assistance, and agreed to speed up work on a bilateral security agreement.

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
iraqIraq
telegramTelegram
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

