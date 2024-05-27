ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky had an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain

During his visit to Spain, President Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI, thanking him for Spain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees, and discussed potential cooperation with the Cervantes Institute and signed a bilateral security agreement with Prime Minister Sanchez.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI during his visit to Spain. UNN reports with reference to the statement of the head of state. 

Details

At an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain, he expressed gratitude for Spain's efforts in the field of humanitarian aid to our country and support for Ukrainian citizens who have been sheltered by Spain

- said the Ukrainian president.

He also expressed hope that a representative office of the Cervantes Institute, where the King of Spain is the honorary chairman of the Patrons' Committee, will be opened in Ukraine. 

In addition, the head of state released a video of an audience with the King of Spain.

Spain is helping and strengthening our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. This indifference saves thousands of lives

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

The President of Ukraine invited His Majesty Felipe VI and Her Majesty Queen Letizia to visit Ukraine at their convenience.

I am grateful to Spain and to all of you for not darkening your hearts. You are helping, you are strengthening our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. And with your concern, you are saving thousands of lives

- Zelensky said, addressing those present at an audience with the King of Spain.
Recall

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signing the agreement. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

