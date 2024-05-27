Zelensky had an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain
Kyiv • UNN
During his visit to Spain, President Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI, thanking him for Spain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees, and discussed potential cooperation with the Cervantes Institute and signed a bilateral security agreement with Prime Minister Sanchez.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI during his visit to Spain. UNN reports with reference to the statement of the head of state.
Details
At an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain, he expressed gratitude for Spain's efforts in the field of humanitarian aid to our country and support for Ukrainian citizens who have been sheltered by Spain
He also expressed hope that a representative office of the Cervantes Institute, where the King of Spain is the honorary chairman of the Patrons' Committee, will be opened in Ukraine.
King Felipe VI personally met Zelensky in Spain27.05.24, 14:02 • 18809 views
In addition, the head of state released a video of an audience with the King of Spain.
Spain is helping and strengthening our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. This indifference saves thousands of lives
The President of Ukraine invited His Majesty Felipe VI and Her Majesty Queen Letizia to visit Ukraine at their convenience.
I am grateful to Spain and to all of you for not darkening your hearts. You are helping, you are strengthening our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. And with your concern, you are saving thousands of lives
Recall
Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signing the agreement.