Zelensky had an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI during his visit to Spain. UNN reports with reference to the statement of the head of state.

At an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain, he expressed gratitude for Spain's efforts in the field of humanitarian aid to our country and support for Ukrainian citizens who have been sheltered by Spain

He also expressed hope that a representative office of the Cervantes Institute, where the King of Spain is the honorary chairman of the Patrons' Committee, will be opened in Ukraine.

King Felipe VI personally met Zelensky in Spain

In addition, the head of state released a video of an audience with the King of Spain.

Spain is helping and strengthening our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. This indifference saves thousands of lives

The President of Ukraine invited His Majesty Felipe VI and Her Majesty Queen Letizia to visit Ukraine at their convenience.

I am grateful to Spain and to all of you for not darkening your hearts. You are helping, you are strengthening our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. And with your concern, you are saving thousands of lives