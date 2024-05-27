King Felipe VI personally met Zelensky in Spain
Kyiv • UNN
King Felipe VI of Spain personally greeted the Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy upon arrival in Spain.
The Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was personally met in Spain by King Felipe VI. The head of state announced this in the social network X, UNN reports .
It is a special honor for Ukraine and Ukrainians that upon arrival in Spain, our delegation was personally greeted by His Majesty King Felipe VI
Earlier , UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to sign a security agreementin Spain, discuss military assistance, and coordinate steps for the upcoming Peace Summit and the EU Summit.