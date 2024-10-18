Zelensky: Economy booking not approved due to lack of fairness
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that the economic booking models shown to him were not fair. Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Economy and the Prime Minister to find a balance in this matter.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the models of economic booking that were shown to him were not entirely fair, UNN reports.
"Economic booking should be fair. But how to find this fairness is the task of the Ministry of Economy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The models they showed me are not entirely fair," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media.
According to him, this is why it was not adopted, because it is difficult to find a balance.
Recall
In June, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft Law No. 11331 "On Industrial Policy and Predictability of the Real Sector of the Economy," which introduced the concept of "economic reservation.
The mechanics of paying the increased military fee are outlined in the related draft law No. 11332 "On the peculiarities of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service.
Subsequently, two more bills on "economic booking" were introduced to the Verkhovna Rada, according to which it would be possible to book employees for UAH 20,400. The documents make it possible to book up to 50% of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists at an enterprise.