Zelensky: Dialogue with putin is empty

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that there is no point in talking to kremlin dictator putin because he does not want a diplomatic end to the war. Zelensky said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

In principle, the dialog with putin is empty today, because he does not want the war to end diplomatically. He's supposedly ready to negotiate, but you can't give him 30% of the territory - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that russia has no desire to stop the war, because when they want peace, they do not resort to massive shelling and killing people.

Zelensky: sick old man from Red Square will not dictate red lines to us