President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to accusations of allegedly "ordering the murder of a Chilean journalist" who was also allegedly a Russian agent, UNN reports.

The President immediately noted that he had never known this person.

...I'm not sure that one journalist from Chile, who is half American and half Russian agent, posed such a big threat to our Armed Forces, so I'm not interested in it - Zelensky said.

Recall

As of February 11, 2025, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have killed at least 112 media workers.