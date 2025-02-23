Zelensky denies allegations of “order to kill Chilean journalist”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has denied any involvement in the case of the Chilean journalist who is being called a Russian agent. Zelenskyy emphasized that he did not know the person and did not see him as a threat to the Armed Forces.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to accusations of allegedly "ordering the murder of a Chilean journalist" who was also allegedly a Russian agent, UNN reports.
The President immediately noted that he had never known this person.
...I'm not sure that one journalist from Chile, who is half American and half Russian agent, posed such a big threat to our Armed Forces, so I'm not interested in it
Recall
As of February 11, 2025, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have killed at least 112 media workers.