Russians confirm death of journalist Victoria Roshchina in captivity - Lubinets

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that he had already received confirmation from the Russian side about the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina. The ombudsman reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.

I have official documentary confirmation from the Russian side of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was illegally deprived of her freedom by Russia. My sincere condolences to Victoria's family and friends, - Lubinets wrote.

Details

The Ombudsman recalled that the journalist went missing in August 2023 in the TOT of Ukraine. In September of the same year, Roshchyna's relatives appealed to the relevant authorities to find her. The Ombudsman's Office also received an appeal from her relatives. It was only in May 2024 that Russia confirmed that she had been detained and was in Russia. There was also confirmation from the ICRC.

Once again, a person dies in Russian captivity, whose stay in Russian prisons was confirmed by the ICRC! It is unknown why the young woman died in Russian captivity, - Lubinets noted.

According to the ombudsman, he informed the UN and the ICRC to record the death of the journalist, who was illegally detained by the Russian Federation.

Illegal detentions and abductions of journalists are Russia's weapon against freedom of speech! Russia has once again violated the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. The international community must put pressure on Russia to bring all those responsible for the crimes to justice, - Lubinets added.

Recall

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupiers said it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow.

Later, Yurchyshyn deleted his post about Roshchyna's death. Later, another post appeared saying that the information should be verified.

A representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov , reportedthat Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list and was being transferred to Lefortovo. Ukraine has not received official confirmation of the journalist's death, and the information needs to be verified.