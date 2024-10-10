Russians confirm death of journalist Victoria Roshchina in captivity - Lubinets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50311 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101569 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136258 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142207 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180798 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141143 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141018 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93035 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108459 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110570 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180798 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171648 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188034 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141018 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137515 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154439 views
Actual
Russians confirm death of journalist Victoria Roshchina in captivity - Lubinets

Russians confirm death of journalist Victoria Roshchina in captivity - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39923 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has received official confirmation from the Russian Federation that Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna died in captivity. Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that he had already received confirmation from the Russian side about the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina. The ombudsman reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.

I have official documentary confirmation from the Russian side of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was illegally deprived of her freedom by Russia. My sincere condolences to Victoria's family and friends,

- Lubinets wrote.

Details

The Ombudsman recalled that the journalist went missing in August 2023 in the TOT of Ukraine. In September of the same year, Roshchyna's relatives appealed to the relevant authorities to find her. The Ombudsman's Office also received an appeal from her relatives. It was only in May 2024 that Russia confirmed that she had been detained and was in Russia. There was also confirmation from the ICRC.

Once again, a person dies in Russian captivity, whose stay in Russian prisons was confirmed by the ICRC! It is unknown why the young woman died in Russian captivity,

- Lubinets noted.

According to the ombudsman, he informed the UN and the ICRC to record the death of the journalist, who was illegally detained by the Russian Federation.

Illegal detentions and abductions of journalists are Russia's weapon against freedom of speech! Russia has once again violated the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. The international community must put pressure on Russia to bring all those responsible for the crimes to justice,

- Lubinets added.

Recall

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that  Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupiers said it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow.

Later, Yurchyshyn deleted his post about Roshchyna's death. Later, another post appeared saying that the information should be verified.

A representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov , reportedthat Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list and was being transferred to Lefortovo. Ukraine has not received official confirmation of the journalist's death, and the information needs to be verified.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising