Zelensky congratulates new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr congratulated Denmark, Greece, Panama, Pakistan and Somalia, who were elected non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of State on the page in X.

Details

Congratulations to Denmark, Greece, Panama, Pakistan and Somalia on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026. I wish them successful and productive work - said the president.

According to him, unity in restoring and respecting the goals and principles of the UN Charter is extremely important at a time when international peace and security are being tested.

recall

