Zelensky arrives at Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis. This is Zelenskyy's second private audience in the Vatican after a meeting in May 2023.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis, reports AFP, UNN writes.
Details
Zelenskiy arrived at the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis as he toured European capitals to drum up support.
This is Zelenskyy's second private audience at the Vatican after meeting in May 2023, although the two leaders also met at the G7 summit in June in southern Italy.
During his meeting with the head of the UGCC on October 10 , Pope Francis assured of further support for Ukraine and the use of diplomatic mechanisms to end the war. He emphasized the need to help Ukraine before the winter.