Zelenskyy announced lucrative contracts for men aged 18-24 in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced special contracts for young men aged 18-24 who are to be recruited into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He announced this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Next week, the government intends to launch lucrative recruitment contracts to attract young men aged 18-24 who are under conscription age to join the armed forces. Zelenskiy declined to say how many men are expected to sign up.

Rotations, new contract rules, abolition of conscription: Ukraine plans to change military service rules

Recall

The results of a comprehensive study of Ukraine's mobilization potential indicatethat under the new project of partial military service, from 300 to 800 thousand people can join the ranks of the Armed Forces.